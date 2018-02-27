Girl Scout cookies have arrived

Shelby County Girl Scout cookie coordinator Jill Henry counts the cases of cookies which were delivered to the Shelby County Fairgrounds Monday. Thirty troops in the county sold 2,605 cases of cookies during the recent sale. They will begin delivering the 31,296 boxes of cookies this week. The top selling cookie was the Thin Mint. The girls sold 768 cases of the mint cookie. Troop 20285 sold 222 cases of cookies, the most of any troop in the county. Maria Stephenson, of Houston, is the troop leader. Dan Eilerman Construction of Fort Loramie brought a forklift to help with the unloading of the semi tractor trailer.

