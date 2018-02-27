TCS open enrollment information

TROY — Troy City Schools will begin accepting open enrollment applications on April 16 through May 15.

Open enrollment is a statewide program that allows students to request a transfer to a school or district other than the one in which they are assigned.

Troy City Schools offers two types of open enrollment to parents.

– Interdistrict Open Enrollment allows students from adjacent districts only to attend Troy City Schools without tuition.

– Intradistrict Open Enrollment allows parents of Troy City School students to choose an elementary school in the district that is outside the student’s area of residence.

Requesting open enrollment does not ensure approval, since class size is considered.

Parents may obtain an application for open enrollment from the Troy Board of Education at 500 N. Market Street in Troy. Forms may also be found on the district website www.troy.k12.oh.us beginning Friday, April 13, 2018.

Kindergarten students are to complete registration at the building where they would attend as determined by the Troy City Schools district map.