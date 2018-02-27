Committee fields flood concerns

TROY — Troy City Council’s Community and Economic Committee on Monday discussed issues surrounding the proposed rezoning of 8 acres in the Nottingham subdivision area with a variety of questions for the committee and city officials.

The committee will review the proposed rezoning of 8.015 acres (North of Finsbury Lane) from Agriculture Residential to R-3-B Single Family Residential district.

The property is currently owned by Halifax Land Company and is located west of Piqua-Troy Road and east of the Nottingham subdivision.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington reminded those in attendance, including multiple residents from the Sherwood neighborhood, the issue was a rezoning request. He reminded the audience that council has final approval of a submitted planned development if the parcel is to be built upon on at a later date.

Committee chair Bill Twiss said the issue will go to a third reading at the next council meeting. He also requested the flooding issues in the Finsbury area in the Sherwood neighborhood be reviewed.

After several residents and council members asked questions and commented about their concerns, the developer addressed the committee.

Jessica Minesinger, president of Nottingham, assured city council members and residents of Sherwood that if the property was to be developmed in the future, the plans may include 11 lots and a single cul-de-sac, which would use Nottingham Road.

Minesinger also addressed water and drainage issues in the neighboring areas of the Nottingham area and how development plans and grading would have to be accepted by FEMA.

“No building would occur in the flood way, period,” she said.

Minesinger said any future development plans would include oversized piping stormwater drainage more than what is required by city subdivision regulations. She also said storm water retention would have oversized capacity — more than city requirements.

Minesinger also said her development company wants to “do nothing to make it worse, in fact, we want to make it better” in regards to water issues in the area.

Local residents who live on Finsbury Lane said flood issues currently plague their street and homes and expressed concerns for further development in the area. Homeowners are concerned that water issues will worsen and damage to their homes could increase if development continues in the area. Minesinger made a comment about how Sherwood itself was built up during its development. One resident pointed out that if that was the case in their neighborhood, that particular building practice, using dirt to grade homes up and out of the flood plane, obviously is not working in regarding to flooding.

The committee meeting adjourned after an hour of discussion. The rezoning issue will go to a third reading at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 5.

Finsbury residents address development issues