Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 21

FOUND PROPERTY: A deputy was dispatched to 9500 block of Country Club Rd. Piqua, in regards to a theft complaint. The victim stated two items were taken from inside her residence. The victim also provided suspect information. After running the suspect’s information, it was discovered that Piqua Police Department had recovered the stolen IPad and booked it into their property room. The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. This case is pending.

Feb. 22

SCHOOL ISSUE: The SRO at Newton Local Schools was informed of a student making a inappropriate comment. The student along with other students were talked to about the comment.

SCHOOL ISSUE: An assault between two students was investigated at Milton-Union by an SRO.

Feb. 23

BUS ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Troy City Schools bus barn in reference to a vehicle running a bus’s stop bar. Upon the completion of the investigation, a citation was issued to the driver of the vehicle that ran the stop bar in Concord Township.

THEFT: A Newton township trustee advised someone has stolen the township’s owned high water signs that were placed on Owens Road. The signs were last seen on Feb. 22 at around 4 p.m. When he went to check the road this morning around 8 a.m. the signs were gone. He had checked with other township trustees and no one had taken them. The deputy checked the area to see if they were taken and placed somewhere else and was unable to locate them.

JAIL ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the downtown jail on an assault. After further investigation Marion Cotterman was charged with felony assault on a correction officer.

Feb. 24

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to an assault complaint. Two inmates were mutually combative with one another. Both involved inmates were charged with assault.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 9500 block of Country Club Road, Springcreek Twp., for a theft complaint.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of School Street, Bradford, for a criminal damaging complaint.

Feb. 25

OVI: A deputy witnessed a vehicle drive off the roadway and into the front yard of 209 S. Miami in Bradford. The vehicle then backed out of the yard and shut off its lights and continued south on Miami Ave. The deputy activated emergency lights and initiated a stop and came into contact with the driver Charles Floss. After investigation Mr. Floss was arrested for OVI, Failure to Control, and Lights Required.

WARRANT: A deputy on patrol detail in the Bethel Township area of SR. 571 and SR. 201 observed the listed vehicle traveling eastbound on SR. 571 without a working rear license plate light.

Upon further investigation the driver was cited for failing to have a rear license plate light and for driving under a non-compliance suspension. His passenger was wanted by Clark County on an outstanding warrant for robbery.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 6800 block of State Route 40, Brandt, for a theft complaint. Upon further investigation, Shaun Stant was arrested for theft and cited with driving under suspension and driving without a registration light.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to an assault complaint. After investigation, two inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A deputy spoke with a complainant who advised her vehicle was keyed on the night while parked behind 121 North High Street in Bradford. The complainant advised hearing that there had been multiple incidents of damaged vehicles in Bradford during the same time frame. The complainant advised a single long scratch that spanned the length of her vehicle on both sides. Pictures will be obtained and added to the case file for reference. This case is pending further investigation.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A deputy responded to the 120 block of N. Main Street, Laura, address for a breaking and entering complaint.

Feb. 27

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A deputy responded to the area of Polecat and Piqua-Troy Road on a report of a missing stop sign. Upon arrival, the sign was found stuffed in a culvert and was heavily damaged. County garage responded and replaced the sign.

TRAFFIC ISSUES: A deputy made a traffic stop and K9 Bear was deployed in the area of Dayton Brandt Road and South State Route 201, Tipp City. There was no alert given by K9 Bear. The driver gave consent to search and nothing illegal was found after a search. The driver was driving on a suspended license but was driving in the perimeters of his privileges. The driver was issued a warning for the violation.