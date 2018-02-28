Cairns Toys, Sweet by Kristy to close

TIPP CITY — After many years in business, two downtown Tipp City shops are set to close this spring.

Mother and daughter co-owners of Cairns Toys and Sweet by Kristy, Melissa Cairns and Kristy Reis, announced this week that they are moving to Nashville, Tennessee, and will close their Tipp City stores.

“As many of you know, we have been balancing life between Tipp City and Nashville for the past few years as Donnie’s business has required more and more of his time there. With lots of heartfelt consideration over the past couple years, we’ve decided to make a full move,” Reis wrote in a letter to customers. Her husband Donnie Reis is a musician and producer.

Reis said Thursday that while she and Cairns are not currently planning to reopen their businesses in Tennessee, they’re “not ruling anything out.”

In a post on the store’s Facebook page, Cairns announced that the toy store will close on April 14. Sweet by Kristy will close on March 31.

“I have so many mixed emotions with all the history we’ve built here, especially since I’m a creature of habit, but I am excited for this new adventure,” Cairns wrote on her website.

Cairns started her business 34 years ago out of her home. For the last seven years, she has worked with her daughter as co-owners of both businesses.

Another bakery is already lined up to take over the Sweet by Kristy space, Reis said. Scratch Bakery is owned by a former employee of Sweet by Kristy, Justin Tyler, who also owns Moore Dessert Please in Oakwood. Sweet by Kristy’s lead baker will stay on at the new store store, Reis said.

The building housing both businesses has been sold, Reis said. Several potential new tenants have already expressed interest in the toy store space, she added.

From March 1 to April 14, Cairns will be offering a sale on select items in the store. A goodbye party for both businesses is planned for April 7.

By Cecilia Fox

