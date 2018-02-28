March FFA Members of the Month named

CASSTOWN — The March 2018 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members of the Month are Coleman Demmitt and Luke Gilliland.

Demmitt is the son of John and Brittany Demmitt of Troy. He is a freshman and first-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Demmitt recently competed in the county Public Speaking Career Development Event and placed third. His Supervised Agriculture Experience program consists of job placement on Demmitt Organic Dairy Farm.

Gilliland is the son of Matt and Heather Gilliland of Casstown. He is a sophomore and second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Gilliland recently competed in the district Agriculture Power Diagnostics Career Development Event. His Supervised Agricultural Experience program consists of job placement at Stone Springs Shorthorn Farm.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student(s) to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate student(s) who have been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member(s) will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Agriculture classroom, and receive a special memento in celebration of their accomplishment.