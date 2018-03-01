Co-defendants split paths when facing theft, forgery charges

SIDNEY — Two people who were indicted on the same charges involving theft and forgery from a Sidney area company decided to drive down separate roads in resolving their cases in Shelby County Common Pleas Court Monday.

One accepted to plea agreement while the other decided not to show up for court.

On Dec. 17, Steven M. Baker, 35, 9217 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, and, Daniell N. Pottenger, 25, 8 Julie Court Apt. D, Covington, were both indicted on one count of theft and four counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies.

On the theft charge, the pair were accused of taking an undetermined amount of money less than $7,500 from Schoenlein Trucking and Salvage, 4625 Hardin-Wapak Road, between June 13 and July 10, 2017. The forgery counts involved the pair allegedly signing another person’s name to company receipts.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, Pottenger pleaded guilty to amended charges as part of a plea agreement reached during a status conference. When Baker failed to appear for his status conference at 2:30 p.m., a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Pottenger agreed to enter a guilty plea to theft and one count of forgery, both fifth-degree felonies. Judge James Stevenson declared her guilty of the amended charges and ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $5,071.97, as part of the deal.

She also faces a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of $5,000 when sentenced on April 19.