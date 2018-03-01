Park board taps new golf pro

TROY — Miami Shores Golf Course will welcome a new golf professional to its greens this spring.

The Board of Park Commissioners announced the appointment of Kyler Booher, PGA, to the position of director of golf for the Miami Shores Golf Course effective March 5.

Director of Golf Ken Green announced his retirement effective March 1. According to its press release, the Board of Park Commissioners sought to fill the director of golf position “by an individual who would carry on the vision of Mr. Green and the board of promoting golf, especially for young golfers; providing golfers with an excellent and well-maintained golf course; and seeking to improve the Miami Shores facility to enhance the golf experience.”

“Ken Green has been a great director of golf in every way. With his well-deserved retirement, the board is excited to have Kyler Booher coming on board and leading Miami Shores and golf in Troy into the future, especially with the anticipated improvements to the Miami Shores Club House and creating a practice range,” Board of Park Commissioners President Alan Kappers said. “Kyler is from this area, having grown up in Pleasant Hill. We would like to think that when Kyler worked at Miami Shores under the direction of Ken Green during the golf seasons of 2009-2011, he recognized that Troy’s Miami Shores Golf Course would be the ideal place to further his career as a head golf professional. ”

Kappers said more than 20 applications were reviewed for the position. The board interviewed the top five candidates on Feb. 20 before selecting Booher.

“We believe we made a good decision, all five that we interviewed were superb,” Kappers said. Kappers said Kyler’s experience as a summer intern at Miami Shores was a contributing factor in the board hiring decision.

Booher’s credentials include:

• Teaching assistant at the Jim McLean Golf School at PGA West, LaQuinta, Calif.

• Overseas instructor for the Golden State Golf Academy in Shenzhen, China

• Head golf professional at the River Valley Ranch Golf Club in Carbondale, Colo., where his achievements included designing and operating an award-winning junior golf program

• PGA Class A member

Booher and his wife, Cheyene, are relocating back to the Troy area.

Last spring, Troy City Council approved to employee ALT Architecture Inc. of Beavercreek to provide renovation design and revise the layout of the clubhouse building. The cost was not to exceed $80,000. According to the city’s engineering department’s updates, construction estimates and plans are in process. Council will likely review the bid authorization for the clubhouse work next month. The clubhouse was constructed in 1948 and the pro shop was added in 1954. In 1986-87, cart storage was added as well as other improvements and renovations. Last November, an analysis was performed by an architect that determined the building is sound, but the HVAC and electrical systems were deemed obsolete, the restrooms and roof are in need of repairs and improvements and the overall flow of the building could be improved.

Booher

Board hires Kyler Booher, PGA, for the position of Director of Golf