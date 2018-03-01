Troy woman refuses treatment; sent to prison

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy woman was offered in-patient drug treatment, but turned down the opportunity and will now spend six months in prison.

At her sentencing hearing on Feb. 21, Melissa S. Clark, 53, of Troy, was ordered by Judge Jeannine Pratt to be evaluated and complete for the MonDay program, an in-patient treatment facility.

According to court records, Clark appeared in court Wednesday after writing to the court, requesting to defer treatment and serve a prison term instead.

Last November, Clark stole liquid morphine from a dying relative and tried to blame a Hospice worker. Clark later said in court that she “blacked out” and woke up in prison, but didn’t remember stealing the drugs.

Clark entered a plea of guilty to one count of theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony in previous court proceedings.

In a joint plea agreement, the state dismissed one count of fifth-degree theft and one count of fifth-degree drug possession. Clark was on community control for a previous theft of drugs charge with the same victim. It was the second time Clark stole the medication from the relative, who has since passed.

