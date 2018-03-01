Jazz with Vanessa Rubin set at Hayner

TROY — Revered as both a torchbearer and a storyteller, jazz vocalist Vanessa Rubin possesses a voice hailed for crystalline clarity, warmth and sass. The Cleveland native brings a wealth of diverse influences to her vocal performance from both the Trinidadian/Caribbean roots of her mother and traditional jazz by way of her Louisiana-born father.

Rubin will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Her career began as a young woman in 1980 singing in small clubs in Cleveland, performing with musicians such as Wynn Bibbs, Skip Gibson, saxophonist and arranger Willie Smith, Neal Creque, Matthew “Chink” Stevenson. It did not take her long to make the big trip to New York where she joined up with other jazz musicians like Pharaoh Sanders, Frank Foster and Cecil Bridgewater and Barry Harris. Her first recording contract was with Novus/RCA Records making five albums in three years. “Full Circle” (Creative Perspective Music — 2013) is her most recent recording and is a joint project with saxophonist Don Braden, both of whom are from the Midwest and share a deep appreciation for the Hammond B3.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit TroyHayner.org for complete details.