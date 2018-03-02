Annual Bee for Literacy upcoming

TROY — To bee or not to bee — that is the question.

However, choosing to attend the 24th annual Bee for Literacy sponsored by the Altrusa of Troy on March 15 will help raise funds for literacy projects the organization offers throughout the year.

Altrusa is a local non-profit organization that is committed to community service, literacy and fellowship. The spelling bee is a yearly fund-raising event within the community. Area businesses, organizations and schools compete in the bee in a fun-filled atmosphere for bragging rights. The event even includes a spirit award for the best supporters.

The bee will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, Troy, with a silent auction and lunch followed by the team spell-off. The bee will conclude promptly at 1 p.m.

“It is always a great time with a fun-loving competitive twist to raise funds for literacy projects,” said Roberta Jacobs, Altrusa member. “It allows the community to come together to celebrate literacy.”

All profits from this event are donated to local literacy projects. In 2017, the Bee for Literacy provided more than two dozen grants to a variety of organizations and schools throughout Miami County for projects to enhance literacy.

Some of the programs supported include scholastic newspapers for different grade levels, materials for listening stations, funds for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Brukner Nature Center preschool program and various projects submitted by educators throughout the area for literacy related projects in their classrooms, Jacobs said.

To date, approximately $95,000 has been raised and distributed — about $5,000 each year, she said.

Jacobs said the programs that have been supported through the bee have helped many in the community for more than two decades.

“The projects vary and can be very creative. Our educators are always looking for ways to make learning a fun experience and submit grant request to help in their endeavors,” Jacobs said.

Tickets for the bee are $20 each and can be purchased from any Altrusa of Troy member or by calling 339-1627. A grant application can be downloaded at www.altrusaoftroyohio.org under the events tab.

Tickets still available for annual fundraiser

By Melody Vallieu mvallieu@civitasmedia.com