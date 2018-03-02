Diversity Committee to celebrate Women’s History Month

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College is celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of lecture and activity events. Each event will feature guest speakers who will focus on various topics that have impacted women’s history.

March 1–March 31: Throughout the month, the Diversity Committee will be collecting household supplies to donate to local women’s shelters. Donations may be placed in the barrels found around the Piqua campus. Items to donate include but are not limited to cleaning supplies, kitchen supplies (dish soap, sponges, large and small baggies, paper towels, etc.) air fresheners, baby wipes, Swiffer dusters, etc.

Monday, March 5: Women in Prison lecture by Edison State Community College adjunct faculty member Carin Benning. Benning will discuss on the history and lives of women in prisons while also focusing on the marginalization and erasure of women in the prison system. The lecture will be held in room 456 from 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Monday, March 19: Women in Shelters presented by Amanda Partington, Director of New Choices, a women’s shelter in Sidney. Partington will be presenting on the struggles faced by women in shelters in the local area. The lecture will be held in room 456 from 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, March 21: A card-making activity led by Carolyn Jackson, Edison State adjunct faculty member and owner of Carolyn’s Creations. Jackson will be offering supplies and instructions for making encouragement cards, which will be presented to women in local shelters. The activity will be held in the cafeteria from 12:30-3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 26: Women and Social Activism lecture by Edison State English professor and founding member of the Diagon Valley Chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance Beka Lindeman. Lindeman will be presenting the social activism lessons learned from the Harry Potter Alliance’s Hermione Granger Leadership Academy and relating them to helping marginalized women. The discussion will be held in room 456 from 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Visitors also are invited to share their stories on the poster boards around campus. All Women’s History Month events are free of charge, open to the community, and will take place at the Piqua campus. To view a complete list of upcoming Women’s History Month events, visit www.edisonohio.edu/diversity-events.

For more information, contact Loleta Collins at lcollins@edisonohio.edu.