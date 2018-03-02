Local FFA members compete at state

COLUMBUS — The State FFA Evaluations were recently held at the Ohio FFA Center in Columbus. Several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in various competitions. Members became eligible for State Evaluations by placing at District Evaluations in February.

State FFA Degrees – Juniors Kylie Blair, Maci Krites, Zach Kronenberger and seniors Dylan Hahn, Alex Isbrandt and Emily Thimmes submitted applications to receive the State FFA Degree. Their applications were approved, and they will receive their Degrees in May at the State FFA Convention in Columbus.

Proficiency Awards – Members applied for a district and state proficiency award. They were recognized for having an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience program in one of 47 areas. Six members applied placed in the state and will receive an interview. They just received notice of interviews for being Top 4 in the state candidates. They will now prepare a display of their project, be interviewed by an industry panel of judges, and be recognized on stage at the State FFA Convention.

Agricultural Sales-Entrepreneurship – Maci Krites began her own business of designing 20 different metal productions using horseshoes and metal where she markets them at the Troy Farmers Markets and through social media.

Agricultural Sales-Entrepreneurship – Lane Mergler started he own business, Lane’s Lures, in which he makes and markets different fishing lures at community events. He takes custom orders from his customers and marketed his product at a local fishing tournament.

Agriscience Research – Kylie Blair used her background knowledge of agriculture and science to research the effects nitrates and nitrites in water has on the nutrients and pH of soil. She competed in the State and National Agriscience Fair with her research.

Diversified Livestock Production – Michael Bair has job placement on his family’s dairy and poultry farm. He is responsible for milking cows, feed and caring for livestock, and gathering eggs to be sold. He also raises and markets his own market chickens.

Organic Agriculture – Michael Bair works on his family’s organic dairy and egg farm. He assists in marketing products to customers wanting organically raised farm products. He promotes organic agriculture at local farm markets and attended rotational grazing clinics.

Poultry Production – Michael Bair raises and markets “Michael’s Pasture Raised Poultry” through his on-farm sales and a local virtual market. He earned a National FFA Grant to purchase a freezer to store his product in. He also works for his family’s organic egg sales.

Small Animal Care and Production – Zach Kronenberger operates Zach’s Huskies in which he breeds and markets Huskie puppies. He utilizes a wellness plan to care for the mothers and their offspring. He markets his puppies through his website.

Specialty Crop – Emily Thimmes utilized her family’s greenhouse to start her herb plants before she received a grant to build her own greenhouse. She grew 12 different types of herbs and marketed the plant sets at the Troy Farmers Market.