North Market road project begins Monday

TROY — The North Market Street Improvement project from Kirk Lane to Stonyridge Avenue will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 5.

The road construction should open back up to the public around Aug. 10. The North Market and Foss Way and North Market Stonyridge intersections will remain open. The project detour will take motorists through Stonyridge Avenue to State Route 55/East Staunton Road to access North Market Street.

Outdoor Enterprises was awarded the project at a cost of $1,736,324 with more than $500,000 of the work provided by a Ohio Public Works Commission grant.

The project scope includes roadway construction, utilities, new sidewalks, curbs and gutter. The roadway will be modified from the current four-lane section to a three-lane cross section that includes a center turn lane, bike lanes between Foss Way and Cricket Lane, as well as an added curb lane on the east side of the roadway.

According to city of Troy Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, the project will include bike lanes on each side of the street.

“The narrowing of the number of lanes and the no parking in the area between Cricket and Foss Way leaves berm space where we will be able to stripe for bike lanes on each side,” he said. “These are standard, add nothing to the project cost, aren’t taking away parking or travel lanes, and are in each direction with the flow of traffic.”

The project will also remove the stop light at Market and Cricket streets. Titterington said the stop light isn’t warranted and “actually impedes traffic flow and access along Market and for those folks trying to turn left onto Market from Cricket.”

“By adding the center turn lane and only having one lane in each direction, that will improve access,” he said.

Traffic will be open to local traffic and businesses will have access at all times. The street project will not impact Troy Fire Department’s Station 2, according to Titterington.

“The start date of the project was moved up because the road closure is possibly longer than originally anticipated, so we are starting in March so it’s open by the school start date in fall,” Titterington said.

Provided photo The top image depicts the current road pattern on North Market Street. The image below is how the road will be appear following construction, which begins Monday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_northmarket.jpg Provided photo The top image depicts the current road pattern on North Market Street. The image below is how the road will be appear following construction, which begins Monday.

Project expected to be complete by Aug. 10