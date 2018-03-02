Huber man found guilty of vehicular manslaughter

MIAMI COUNTY — A Huber Heights man was found guilty of causing an accident in downtown Piqua that took the life of a local motorcyclist.

James H. Barnard, 77, of Huber Heights, was indicted on second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in December. Barnard was found guilty of the charge on Wednesday in Miami County Municipal Court. He received a fine, and his license was suspended for two years. Barnard will also have to retake a driving test in order to reinstate his license.

Barnard was charged in connection with an incident in July. Barnard allegedly caused a fatal crash in downtown Piqua on July 29. According to the Piqua Police Department, Barnard was driving westbound on High Street at North Main Street when he pulled into the path of a motorcyclist, causing a collision.

The motorcyclist, Walter C. Rice Jr., 45, of Piqua, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight after the accident. Rice died as a result of his injuries.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Tony E. Perdue, II, 34, of Dayton, received two years of probation, 25 days in jail, and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Sean M. Gabbard, 37, of Tipp City, received two years of probation, suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Rocky J. Staten, 33, of Troy, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Christina L. Hixson, 46, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Brandi M. Hutton, 24, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Douglas E. Baker, II, 29, of Piqua, received 90 days in jail for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Joy M. Blue-Smith, 42, of Woodbine, Ky., received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of criminal tools, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

• Amanda J. Smith, 37, of Piqua, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Rosemary Woodard, 63, of Troy, received a fine for a third-degree misdemeanor international property maintenance violation.

• Newell F. Williams, 33, of Covington, received 60 days in jail for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Luke D. Farris, 32, of Springfield, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, amended down from fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, and an unrelated charge of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Tonya K. Kinhalt, 32, of Fairborn, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering, amended down from second-degree felony burglary.

• Stephen M. Burghy, II, 35, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property and fourth-degree misdemeanor failure to disclose information.

• Dana H. Parks, 36, of Fletcher, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Larry A. Szilagyi, 64, of Bradford, received two years probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition.

• Rafael P. Aguirre, 30, of Sidney, received two years probation, 30 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from second-degree felonious assault.

• Sandra K. Smith, 56, of Middletown, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Kody J. Williams, 25, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony trafficking in counterfeit substance.

• Kevin L. Crank, 55, of New Carlisle, received 30 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Dylan A. Voisinet, 21, of Piqua, received 60 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor offenses involving underage persons.

• Renee N. Bristow, 37, of New Carlisle, received 30 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Dylan S. Miller, 23, of Troy, received 71 days in jail, two years of probation, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Mary A. Staten, 47, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Alexander J. Mikel, 26, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

