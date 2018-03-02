TMS to host Second annual Chocolate Walk

TROY — Friday, March 30 will be a “sweet” night in downtown Troy, as Troy Main Street hosts its Second annual Chocolate Walk.

“We are so excited to host this event again,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “Participants will have the opportunity to browse downtown stores while indulging in an array of chocolate treats.”

Twenty-three downtown stores will participate in the event and will offer chocolate truffles, cakes, hot cocoa, and more. While many chocolate items are edible, some are chocolate scented while others are chocolate-themed.

Tickets for the event go on sale for $20 each on Wednesday, March 7 and can be purchased by calling (937) 339-5455 or by visiting the Troy Main Street office Monday-Friday from 1-4 p.m.

“Last year, we sold out of tickets within two days,” Loy said. “To accommodate the demand, we are increasing the number of tickets available this year from 150 to 200.”

The Chocolate Walk will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 30. Participants are asked to start their excursion on the first floor of 405 SW Public Square.