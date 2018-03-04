Charge filed against former Tipp AD

MIAMI COUNTY — A misdemeanor charge has been filed against former Tippecanoe Athletic Director Matt Shomper in Miami County Municipal Court.

According to court records, a single count of first-degree misdemeanor prohibited representation by present or former public official or employee was filed on March 2 by the Tipp City Police Department.

Shomper is scheduled to be arraigned at 8 a.m. March 20.

In 2016, Shomper was under investigation for alleged irregularities found by state auditors in the school’s athletic accounts. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 12, 2016, following the execution of search warrants on his school office, home and vehicle.

Shomper allegedly earned $55,000 in mileage reimbursements, hiring family members, and using a company Shomper owns to coordinate a trip for students to New York City, according to an affidavit used to secure search warrants.

Shomper resigned in the spring of 2016 from the school district.

Shomper http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_matt_shomper_420_cmyk.jpg Shomper

Shomper resigned in 2016