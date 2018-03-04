Congressional aide shares political journey

MIAMI COUNTY — It was Adam Hewitt’s high school government teacher who influenced him to seek a career in politics.

Hewitt currently serves Rep. Warren Davidson as the director of operations for the congressman of the 8th District.

Hewitt, born and raised in Piqua, credits his American Government teacher at Lehman Catholic High School as the teacher who inspired him to seek a career in politics.

“I became interested in politics toward the end of high school and into college. I had an outstanding American Government teacher at Lehman named George Gramp and he sparked my interest in government and politics. He was a great teacher and a great man,” Hewitt shared.

After graduating from high school in 2002, Hewitt then went on to major in political science and minor in East Asian Students as a student at Wittenberg University. He also played football and served as a captain on the team his junior and senior years. Between classes and practice, Hewitt interned for Representative David Hobson who served as an U.S. Congressman for the 7th district of Ohio from 1991-2008. Hewitt said the internship was “a very valuable experience.”

Hewitt met Davidson when he worked for Rep. Jim Jordan for nine years.

“I worked for Jim for almost nine years. I helped run Warren’s campaign and then agreed to work for him in the official capacity after he won the election,” he said.

Hewitt said he loves his job where no day is the same.

Hewitt shared how the biggest challenge as a Congressional staff member is scheduling — both his and Rep. Davidson’s — as well as keeping up on the important issues across the 8th District. The district spans from Butler County, including Hamilton and West Chester, up to parts of Mercer County, as well as Darke, Miami, Clark, Preble counties.

Hewitt said his favorite part of his career is meeting with constituents across the 8th District.

“You can’t be a true representative if you don’t talk and listen to the folks you represent,” he said. “Everyone has a unique story and I’ve been blessed to meet a lot of great people and hear their stories. We also have the ability to help and assist citizens and that can be very rewarding. Our office has amazing caseworkers who have helped countless constituents, especially veterans.”

Outside of his job, Hewitt enjoys spending time with his family, exercising and reading and said he’s an avid college football fan.

One perk Hewitt said he is excited to partake is the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the lawn. Hewitt, along with his wife Abbey, a teacher at Piqua Junior High School, will be taking their children Hadley and Hunter to the traditional event this spring.

For those students who enjoy politics and are considering a career in the field — no matter what side of the aisle — Hewitt shares this advice.

“Get involved, and work hard! Your chance of success exponentially increases if you work hard. Volunteer on a campaign and intern for an elected official,” he said.

Hewitt is the son of Rick and Becky Hewitt of Piqua and resides in Troy with his wife and children.

