Council passes rezoning issue 7-1

TROY — With a vote of 7-1, the rezoning of 8 acres north of Finsbury Lane was passed in spite of neighbors speaking against the issue at the Troy City Council meeting on Monday.

Council member Bobby Phillips was not present at the meeting. The lone “no” vote was from at-large council member Bill Lutz.

On Monday, as well as at the Feb. 20 council public hearing and the Feb. 26 committee meeting several residents expressed their concerns with already present flood issues in the neighborhood in and around Finsbury Lane.

Council approved the proposed rezoning of 8.015 acres (North of Finsbury Lane) from Agriculture Residential to R-3-B Single Family Residential district.

The property is currently owned by Halifax Land Company and is located west of Piqua-Troy Road and east of the Nottingham subdivision.

Andy Shuman, the developer’s engineer through Choice One Engineering, spoke at the meeting, and reiterated any future development plans would include oversized piping stormwater drainage more than what is required by city subdivision regulations.

Second ward council member John Terwilliger reminded residents the issue was a rezoning issue, but he noted that current “down stream” property owners concerns should be weighed equally, if not more so, in regards to development issues. Council member Todd Severt agreed with Terwilliger’s point.

Prior to the vote, Robin Oda said she wrestled with the vote due to her home being located in the Sherwood neighborhood, but noted it was only in the rezoning stage in the development process. She voted in favor of the rezoning issue.

On Monday, two residents who live on Finsbury Lane said flood issues currently plague their street and homes and expressed concerns for further development in the area. Homeowners are concerned that water issues will worsen and damage to their homes could increase if development continues in the area. A resident asked council to help protect her home from future flooding. Another resident said she hoped the flood prone area could stay as it is or become green space.

At the end of the session, Severt thanked those involved in installing more lighting at Nashville and State Route 55. A resident in Littlejohn Road asked why the Cricket Lane light would be moved during the North Market Street Phase II construction. Titterington said pedestrian traffic is not as prevalent as it was more than 30 years ago and the road diet should slow down traffic. A rapid flashing beacon will also be installed at the crosswalk in lieu of a stop light.

City council passed the following legislation 8-0 unless otherwise noted:

RESOLUTIONS

R-5-2018 Accept recommendations of the Tax Incentive Review Council, annual review of Enterprise Zones Agreements — ADOPTED

R-6-2018 Accept recommendations of the Tax Incentive Review Council, TIF — ADOPTED

R-7-2018 Consent – ODOT to perform bridge deck work in State FY 2020 at no cost to the city — ADOPTED

ORDINANCES

O-9-2018 Rezone 8.015 acres, part of Inlot 9891, from A-R, Agricultural-Residential, to R-3-B Single-Family Residential District (north of Finsbury Lane) — 7-1 in favor

O-10-2018 Amended Ordinance to amend the Zoning Code to establish the Downtown/Riverfront Overlay District — ADOPTED

O-13-2018 Amend Zoning Code regarding BZA Considerations — first reading. Public hearing set for March 19.

O-14-2018 Amend Ordinances for provisions for low and under-sized vehicles — ADOPTED

O-15-2018 Amend Income Tax Code per State Budget Bill — ADOPTED

