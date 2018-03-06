Commissioners approve purchases

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of a new chiller unit to improve the HVAC system in the county’s Safety Building.

The board approved the purchase of a new chiller unit from Waibel Engery Systems for $244,816 through the county’s participation in a cooperative purchasing group. This allows the county, as a member of the U.S. Communities Purchasing Alliance, to make purchases from participating vendors without going out for competitive bidding.

Facilities Director Chris Johnson said he worked with the county’s legal counsel on the purchase agreement.

The chiller unit is original to the building and was rebuilt about 15 years ago, Johnson said.

“It’s literally surpassed its life cycle and is ready for replacement,” he said. He added that the goal is to have the replacement completed by summer.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of six Microsoft Surface tablets for sheriff’s office cruisers at a cost of $11,730, as well as a new in-car camera system for the jail van at a cost of $5,747.

In other business, the board approved the replacement of the Walnut Street bridge in Fletcher and set a bid date for the project. County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said the bridge will likely by closed for about three weeks while work is completed and that the county has worked “extensively” with the village on the project.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of a new computer to replace HVAC and control supervisor Ken Bowen’s older desktop at a cost of $1,788.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

