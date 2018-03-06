Edison English department seeks works to publish

PIQUA — Are you a writer interested in getting published? The Edison State Community College English Department is publishing a new edition of “Excursions: A Literary and Photography Journal” to include short works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, drama, and photography.

Members of the Edison State community as well as those from surrounding communities are invited and encouraged to submit short and polished works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, drama, and photography for possible publication in summer 2018.

Submitted work will be screened and accepted for publication by a panel of Edison State English faculty, including assistant professor Beka Lindeman, associate professor William Loudermilk, associate professor Eileen Thompson, and Dr. Vivian Blevins. along with art professor Greg Clem.

Submissions that are accepted will be published in an online and print edition of “Excursions: A Literary and Photography Journal” along with a writer byline and short biography, and each included author will receive a print edition of the journal as well as access to an online edition.

Those interested in being considered for inclusion must submit a digital copy of their polished short work of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, drama, or photography along with a short three-sentence biography about themselves and their work. The deadline for submission is April 30. Work may be submitted to excursions@edisonohio.edu.

“Excursions: A Literary and Photography Journal” is supported by grant funding from The Miami County Foundation and the Piqua Public Library.

For more information, please contact William Loudermilk at wloudermilk@edisonohio.edu or call 778-7906.