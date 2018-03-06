Area briefs

Rec to offer open house

TROY — The Troy Rec will hold an open house for the Before and After School Program and the Smart Start Preschool on April 10 from 6-7 p.m. The Rec has been state licensed to provide care for children since 1994.

The Before and After School Program cares for K-fifth grade students in those crucial hours before and after the school day. Busing is provided to and from Heywood, Hook, Kyle and Forest Elementary schools.

Smart Start Preschool provides a part-day enrichment program to help prepare children for success in kindergarten. Students who attend Smart Start Preschool are guaranteed admission in the Before and After School Program when they enter kindergarten. Classes are held two or three days per week and parents will have a choice between morning and afternoon classes as space is available.

Parents who are interested in registering their child for either of these programs are encouraged to use this time to visit the recently remodeled center, talk to teachers and pick up registration materials. Spaces are limited and will fill quickly. Registration for both programs opens on May 1 at 7:15 a.m., but those who attend the open house will be given the opportunity to complete priority registration that night and forego the lines on May 1.

Pesticide workshop set

TROY — OSU Extension-Miami County office will offer a workshop on March 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help participants prepare for the private pesticide applicator examination in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse in Troy.

The workshop will cover topics specifically to prepare for the core and field crops sections of the pesticide exam. Anyone that uses restricted-use pesticides on his or her own land or rented land and produces an agricultural commodity should be licensed.

Pre-registration is required by March 9 and is $10 per person. Late registrations will be $25 per person. To register for the class, contact the OSU Extension office at 440-3945 with a credit card or by mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to 201 W. Main St, Troy, OH 45373. Cash, credit or checks are also accepted in person in the office Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact Amanda Bennett at bennett.709@osu.edu with questions or visit miami.osu.edu/events.