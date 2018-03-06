Provided photoPictured left to right, Steve Kaplan, SAR Chapter president, Gene Lease, Alan See, Becky Miller, DAR Chapter Regent, Elwin Spray and Bill Ellerman.

DAYTON — The local Sons of the American Revolution recently sponsored a joint celebration with the area Daughters of the American Revolution chapters. Among the invited guests was the Piqua-Lewis Boyer DAR chapter of Miami County and three DAR chapters in the Dayton area. The local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is the Richard Montgomery Chapter of Dayton and the Miami Valley. They annually sponsor a joint celebration connected to George Washington’s birthday in order to assist with the communication and cooperation between the chapters. In turn, there is also an annual joint holiday party sponsored by the DAR chapters.

The recent celebration was held at the Presidential Banquet Center. The keynote speaker this year was John McCance, who spoke on his personal experiences at being in a Washington, D.C. Congressional Office on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, during the terrorist’s attacks. McCance also offered his personal reflections on some of the actions taken by various governmental entities since 9/11. He discussed topics of the Patriotic Act, intelligence cooperation and the military.

A second highlight of the celebration was the presentation of an Eagle Scout Award to Samuel Lewis. Lewis previously had submitted his completed application, list of merit badges, and other achievements in the annual SAR contest. Lewis won not only the local chapter level, but he also finished first in the state of Ohio. The Richard Montgomery Chapter presented him with a medal and a monetary award. His application now goes on to the national level.

The Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit charitable organization affiliated with the Ohio Society and National Society of the SAR, whose members have proven their ancestry to patriotic activity during the Revolutionary War and the founding of the United States of America. The Richard Montgomery Chapter of the SAR meet at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month (except for a summer break of July and August) at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. Interested parties in membership, potential programs, and guests should call (937) 335-7345 or email skpk1984@aol.com for more information. You can also check out their Facebook page at SonsoftheAmericanRevolutionDaytonOhio.