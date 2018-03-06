Lucas’ bond hearing continued

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Court Pleas Judge Christopher Gee continued a hearing on a motion to show cause to revoke the bond of Henry Lucas Jr. on Tuesday.

Lucas appeared for the hearing, along with attorney Kevin Lennen. The hearing was scheduled due to pending charges in Miami County Municipal Court that Lucas allegedly violated a protection order and contacted the victim’s mother by text message on Feb. 18. A pre-trial was set for March 29 with Judge Samuel Huffman presiding.

Judge Gee continued the hearing to the date of Lucas’ final pre-trial hearing on March 26. Judge Gee emphasized to Lennen and Lucas that no contact was to be made, neither indirect or direct, with the victim or the victim’s mother.

“No contact means zero,” Gee said.

Lucas’ jury trial was continued to April 4 on a pending charge of one count of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence. .

Last July, Lucas posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bond following his arraignment on a grand jury indictment on the two charges. Lucas entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Lucas was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, the victim and the victim’s family.

Lucas has since filed three address change notifications with the courts from his original bond check address on Lake Street in Troy in July 2017.

According to reports, Lucas allegedly pinned a 15-year-old female victim against the wall and shoved his hand down the victim’s pants, sexually assaulted her by hand and then left the home. The victim stated she didn’t tell an adult until two months later. The alleged assault occurred in March 2017.

In other news:

• Angela Cecrle, 37, of West Milton, was indicted and arraigned on one count of fourth-degree felony illegal use of food stamps on Monday. She entered a plea of not guilty and was released on her own recognizance bond. A pre-trial was set for March 12, with Judge Gee presiding.

• Christopher Bess, 42, of Troy, was indicted and arraigned on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs. He entered a plea of not guilty and was released on his own recognizance bond. A pre-trial was set for March 20, with Judge Jeanne Pratt presiding. He was ordered to comply with pre-trial services.

• Zachary Long, 27, of Troy, was indicted and arraigned on one count fifth degree felony aggravated possession of drugs. He entered a plea of not guilty and was released on his own recognizance bond. A pre-trial was set for March 12, with Judge Gee. He was ordered to comply with pre-trial services and submit random drug screens.

• Lenvill Persinger, 43, was indicted and arraigned on one count first-degree felony aggravated burglary, first-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon and third degree tampering with evidence. The court entered a plea of not guilty on Persinger’s behalf and set a $50,00 blanket bond. Persinger filed a notice challenging the court’s jurisdiction and requested the charges be dismissed. Persinger refused public defender’s assistance and asked to speak on his own behalf. Judge Pratt explained counsel options to Persinger as court proceedings move forward. He remains in Miami County Jail.

Allegedly contacted victim’s mother by text