High-speed pursuit ends in crash, arrest

TROY — A high-speed chase that began in Tipp City ended several minutes later in Troy following a crash and foot chase that resulted in the arrest of the lone occupant of the vehicle.

A Tipp City police officer observed a maroon SUV traveling northbound I-75 near the 68-mile marker just after noon on Wednesday. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle for an expired registration.

As the driver attempted to elude police, speeds were reported around 100 miles per hour. The driver exited at the 73-mile marker onto State Route 55, where officers reported that the driver nearly hit other vehicles in his attempt to escape.

The chase made its way into Troy on West Market Street. The vehicle turned onto Peters Road, where the driver left the roadway, went through two yards, tearing down fences and shrubs, before coming to rest in the back yard of a home in the 200 block of West Market Street.

The suspect fled on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, Larry Hudson Jr., 38, of Dayton, was taken into custody in the 700 block of Grant Street.

There were no injuries. Charges are pending the investigation.

