Park board approves $1.7 M clubhouse renovation

The project is funded through the Acorn Society, Troy Foundation and through private donations.

The sculpture garden will include 8-foot tall statues of National Aviation Hall of Fame inductees, including the late Clayton Brukner and Robert Hartzell. The third statue would honor NASA astronaut Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg, Ph.D, who has flown four space missions. Dr. Currie-Gregg is currently a principal engineer in the NASA Engineering and Safety Center. She is a graduate of Troy High School. The sculptures will be completed by artist Mike Major of Urbana.

TROY — Bruns Construction began construction of the new Aviation Pioneers and Heroes sculpture park on Monday. The site is between the Troy Senior Citizen’s Center and the Michael Bashaw sculpture along North Market Street.

TROY — The board of Park Commissioners approved the design and new layout of the Miami Shores Clubhouse renovation project on Tuesday.

The cost of the project for bid is not to exceed $1.71 million. The project would be paid through the city’s general fund and was included in the 2018 budget. ALT Architecture was paid $80,000 for design work.

Park board unanimously approved the project, which will be presented to city council.

Retired golf course director Ken Green presented the new layout to the park board as newly appointed director Kyler Booher also offered input.

The plans, if approved by council, will be to close the pro shop on Sept. 1 for renovation. A temporary building will be placed by the staging area to continue to serve golfers in the last third of the season. The temporary building would then be used as storage.

The project includes a total roof line and truss replacement, upgrading of electrical, plumbing and HVAC and security and IT components, interior renovation to include multi-purpose spaces and new furniture. Design plans also include new landscaping and to expand the porch area. New bathrooms and a smaller locker area is also included. A self-service driving range is part of a separate package and is not part of this bid package.

The design moves the pro shop to the south side of the building, closer to the golf cart barn. The design includes a bag drop-off area near the carts. Green said a grand opening in April 2019 would open the clubhouse to the public.

“It makes for a much more better flow without the interference of customers going in and out,” Green said.

President Alan Kappers asked if there was a need for a shower room for golfers. Booher said the amenity was not needed at a public municipal course due to most golfers being from the local area. Green also said in his 14 years at the course, only one person asked if the facility had shower access.

The fireplace will be removed and expand the dining room and include a meeting area. The plans also include to expand the outdoor balcony which holds an estimated 70 people depending on the tables and configuration. The plans include a partition to close off the meeting area if clubs and organization want a smaller space. The meeting area will hold approximately 30 people and the dining area will hold around 80 people with a total space for around 110 when opened up.

“I think when this is all done, the flow will be so much better,” Green said. “When people drive in, they’ll know exactly where to go … it should really work out well.”

The clubhouse was built in 1948 with a pro shop added in 1954. The building size will not be increase, but the renovation will allow the space to become more functional and efficient, according to the memo from city staff.

Green requested, and the board approved, to reduce golf club locker storage from $60 to $40 this season due to the clubhouse closing for a third of the season.

Green also thanked Jeremy Drake for the park department’s removal of trees if a driving range was to be added with the project, saving $5,000 in landscaping costs.

Kappers introduced Booher to the board. Booher said he was honored to be present and was looking forward to serving publicly and joining the community.

“It is fortunate that Ken was with us for 14 years and (we are) sad to see him leave,” Kappers said.

During the meeting, park board commissioner Levi Fox announced he would be resigning from the board due to moving out of the city of Troy and into Concord Township. Fox said he plans on remaining active in the community and thanked the board for allowing him to serve.

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com