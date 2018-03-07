Driver freed from overturned truck

TIPP CITY — On Tuesday, Tipp City and Vandalia fire department responded to an accident in Miami County and freed the driver trapped inside.

Crews were dispatched around 6 a.m. to the 7600 block of Peters Pike north of the Dayton airport on report of a crashed semi. According to Tipp City Fire Chief Steve Kessler, the vehicle was a straight truck, not a semi, that had lost control and flipped on its top.

The driver of the truck was trapped inside for more than an hour, Kessler said. He was taken to a local hospital.

“(Emergency crews)could talk to him but they couldn’t see him,” Kessler said. “His hips were caught between the seats and the ceiling. He was pinned.”

The truck was carrying tools and a propane tank, which was damaged in the crash and leaked propane on the road.

The roadway was closed for several hours as crews worked to free the driver and then to clear the wreckage.