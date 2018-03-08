Weather likely factor in fatal crash

TIPP CITY (WDTN) — One person is dead after two semis crashed on Interstate 75 in Tipp City.

The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the County Road 25-A exit.

Officials identified the victim as 49-year-old Maged Ibrahim Abdelmaguid from Dearborn Heights, Mich.

Abdelmaguid was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OSP, one semi rear-ended the other on southbound I-75. The semi that was hit swerved, struck the median wall and jack-knifed.

The victim was in the sleeper section of the semi at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi that was hit was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi that rear-ended the other truck wasn’t hurt.

The left lanes of Interstate 75 southbound at County Road 25-A were closed for clean-up following the incident. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Tipp City Police Department were on scene assisting with traffic control.

At this time, it appears weather and road conditions may have contributed to the crash. Lieutenant Joseph Gebhart, post commander, reminded motorists to slow down, buckle up, and use extra caution during snowy road conditions.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

Troy Police Department responded to nine crashes in two hours on Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Joe Long, between 7:30 a.m. and 9: 30 a.m., officers responded to nine accidents due to weather conditions. No injuries were reported. The majority of the accidents were reported at Stanfield and West Main Street.

