Construction season in full swing in Troy

TROY — Orange barrels popped up around the city of Troy last week, kicking off the first full week of road construction for the North Market Street Improvement project from Kirk Lane to Stonyridge Avenue.

It was also the last week for police officers to issue warnings for those who ignore “Road Closed” signs.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Joe Long, more than 100 warnings and a handful of citations were issued in the first four days of the North Market Street project. Long said officers will begin issuing more citations for those who drive around signs and are not part of local traffic. Long said the majority of the warnings were from the northern part of the project in the Sherwood neighborhood and Stonyridge Avenue area of the construction project. The citations that were issued were from motorists who had other pending infractions, according to Long.

The road is expected to open back up to the public around Aug. 10. The North Market and Foss Way and North Market Stonyridge intersections will remain open. The project detour takes motorists through Stonyridge Avenue to State Route 55/East Staunton Road to access North Market Street.

Traffic will be open to local traffic and businesses will have access at all times. The street project will not impact Troy Fire Department’s Station 2.

The McKaig Road Phase 4 project will begin its bid process next month. Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said construction will “hopefully” begin in the month of May.

The project will include a roundabout within the McKaig and Dorset roads intersection as part of the construction project. The project includes McKaig Road from South Monroe to Interstate 75. The project is estimated to cost $2 million, including an Ohio Public Works Commission $800,000 grant towards the project.

Other city projects include Vectren replacing pipe along Main Street from Cedar and Elm streets. The West Main Street corridor project will begin its design phase at the end of 2018 with hopes of construction beginning in 2019-2020, according to Titterington. City staff will be requesting council to authorize a design engineer contract and to apply for safety grants, Titterington said. The West Main Street project is expected to begin at Cherry Street and move west, but Titterington said that could change depending on safety grants and other funding opportunities. The road project is expected to be divided into multiple phases.

