Grandma’s Kitchen to re-open

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen will be opening on Wednesday, March 21, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton.

Dinner will be offered in the activity center from 5-6:15 p.m. or a carry-out meal can be taken home.

Meals are $7 and a child’s meal with smaller portions is $3. The menu can be found on the church website at HoffmanUMC.org.

Grandma’s Kitchen has been providing meals for the public for almost 20 years and the public is welcome to attend. They have regular guests from West Milton, Potsdam, Laura, Ludlow Falls, Pleasant Hill, Englewood, Union, Troy, Tipp City and several from Darke County with ages ranging from infants to 96.

Organizers said they average 210 meals per week, usually 100 guests dine-in and the remainder are carry-out or delivery to homebound families in the area.

Grandma’s Kitchen operates as a nonprofit mission project for Hoffman Church. Proceeds are donated to local, national and international food missions such as FISH and the Heifer Project. They provide approximately 60 free meals per week to local families in need and also donate the leftover food from each meal to the Franklin House of the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter in Troy.

In 2017, Grandma’s Kitchen was open for 33 weeks and served 6,897 meals by 67 different volunteers for a total of 2,954 volunteer hours. Last year, the organization donated $1,154 to Union Township FISH and approximately $4,000 worth of food donations to the Franklin House.