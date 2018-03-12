Phelan Insurance offers internship, scholarship

VERSAILLES — Phelan Insurance Agency of Versailles, is offering a joint internship and scholarship award in memory of its founder, James B. Phelan, who died in 2015. The award is open to current college students who attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties. Applicants must be majoring in business, finance, marketing or accounting and must have completed two years of college by Dec. 31, 2017.

The award includes a paid internship at Phelan Insurance Co., Versailles, plus a scholarship of up to $5,000, with the opportunity to renew the following year. The recipient will be expected to serve a full-time internship during the summer of 2018. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Deadline to apply is March 30.

A dedicated and respected leader in his community, Jim Phelan began his career at Phelan Insurance Co. in Versailles in 1962 and was active there until his death in 2015. Phelan was passionate about living, working and giving in the community where he was raised, and Phelan Insurance Co. is carrying on this philosophy through its local employees whose talents are helping the company to thrive.

The James B. Phelan Memorial Internship and Scholarship was established at the Darke County Foundation to encourage local students to obtain a college degree in an insurance-related field then bring their talents back home.

Todd Phelan, president of the Versailles office of Phelan Insurance Co. and Jim’s son, said, “We thought this internship/scholarship program would allow talented students to experience the benefit of living and working in our great community, and then decide to remain here.”

For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.