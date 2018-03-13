Overturned semi loses load on I-75

PIQUA — An overturned semi lost its load of grain on I-75 on Tuesday, slowing traffic in both directions between the 82 (U.S. Route 36) and 83 (County Road 25-A).

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. when the driver of a northbound semi lost control of his rig and overturned in the median, spilling a load of grain across the median and into the southbound left lane.

Piqua Fire Department medics and firefighters responded to the crash, along with mutual aid from the Fletcher Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic in both directions was slowed as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene and clean up the spilled grain.

The crash is under investigation by the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from Piqua and Fletcher, along with troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol work at the scene of a crash on I-75 northbound between the 82 and 83 mile markers on Tuesday morning. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_031318mju_crash_i75-2.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from Piqua and Fletcher, along with troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol work at the scene of a crash on I-75 northbound between the 82 and 83 mile markers on Tuesday morning.

By Mike Ullery mullery@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3335

