Cherian finishes second in regional spelling bee

TROY — On Monday, Troy City School’s and Concord Elementary School fifth grader, Abraham Cherian, represented the district in the Dayton Regional Collaborative Spelling Bee. Cherian was the runner up out of 14 students who participated. The winner goes on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in D.C. next month.

According to district officials, Cherian had to earn his spot in the regional spelling bee and had to beat out more than 100 other students in the online test to earn one of the 14 seats in the bee. After 20-plus rounds, spelling bee officials switched to an unstudied list with three students left in the bee, including Cherian. Cherian and the winner, Madelyn, went back and forth for several rounds. Cherian shared with attendees that he has already set a goal to return to that level next year as a sixth grader.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_IMG_2848.jpg http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_IMG_2847.jpg