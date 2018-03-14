Clubhouse, McKaig projects move on to council

TROY — Troy City Council committees met and will recommend the McKaig Construction project and the Miami Shores Clubhouse renovation on Tuesday.

The parks and recreation and the streets and sidewalks committees agreed to recommend to council to authorize to seek bids for both the clubhouse renovation and the McKaig Phase 4 construction project.

The clubhouse renovation is not to exceed $1.71 million. The McKaig construction project is not to exceed $1.875 million.

McKaig Phase 4 Project

The McKaig Phase 4 project starts from Lake Street to I-75 includes $800,000 state grant within the estimated $1.875 project cost.

The project includes a roundabout at the Dorset Road and McKaig Avenue intersection.

The single-lane roundabout will feature a concrete apron to accommodate large trucks.

The project scope includes roadway reconstruction, utilities, sidewalks, curbs and gutter.

Other features included proposed movement of access and exits in the surrounding quadrants and a school entrance to the west.

The majority of concerns regarded ambulance and semi traffic in the area, which residents said was underestimated by the traffic study.

Miami Shores Clubhouse renovation

The parks and recreation committee agreed to recommend the $1.71 million renovation of the Miami Shores Clubhouse project on Tuesday. The board of park commissioners approved the project last week.

The project would be paid through the city’s general fund and was included in the 2018 budget. ALT Architecture was paid $80,000 for design work.

The plans, if approved by council, will be to close the pro shop on Sept. 1 for renovation. A temporary building will be placed by the staging area to continue to serve golfers in the last third of the season. The temporary building would then be used as storage.

The project includes a total roof line and truss replacement, upgrading of electrical, plumbing and HVAC and security and IT components, interior renovation to include multi-purpose spaces and new furniture. Design plans also include new landscaping and to expand the porch area. New bathrooms and a smaller locker area is also included. A self-service driving range is part of a separate package and is not part of this bid package.

The design moves the pro shop to the south side of the building, closer to the golf cart barn. The design includes a bag drop-off area near the carts. Green said a grand opening in April 2019 would open the clubhouse to the public.

The plans also include to expand the outdoor balcony which holds an estimated 70 people depending on the tables and configuration. The plans include a partition to close off the meeting area if clubs and organization want a smaller space. The meeting area will hold approximately 30 people and the dining area will hold around 80 people with a total space for around 110 when opened up.

The clubhouse was built in 1948 with a pro shop added in 1954. The building size will not increase.

