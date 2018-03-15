Troy students have moment of silence

By Luke Severt

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — In wake of the mass shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, where 17 innocent victims were killed, student-led walkouts occurred across the country on Wednesday, as it marked one month since the tragedy.

Troy High School Principal Katherine Weaver knew of the nationwide protests, and reasoned that the students at Troy likely wanted to do something to show their support. She wanted to provide students an opportunity to show their compassion for those affected by the shootings, but she believed that a walkout was not the best answer.

“I’m not sure what the best option was, but I felt like today’s event was a time for us to come together as a school family and recognize the recent events that have affected all of us,” Weaver said. “We are a family when we are at school and I wanted the students to know that they are not alone in a world where things seem to be getting more difficult to navigate.”

Weaver and her staff did not prohibit anyone from participating in a walkout, but instead she thought that the student body should find an act that could be carried out to show togetherness, unity, and strength in memoriam of the victims. After meeting with the high school student government, led by president Krishna Brucia, they decided on a school-wide moment of silence, which was carried out on Wednesday in the school’s gymnasium.

“My heart truly exploded when Mrs. Weaver approached me with this idea,” Brucia said. “With the things I have already been able to do this year, and now this memorial, I have been able to see the true value of the world. I never want to stop doing things for others, because I have seen how impactful good deeds can be”

Attendance was optional, but a vast majority of students decided to honor the victims and participate in the service.

“I was shocked at the amount of people that came to support the victims,” Brucia said. “I felt very strong and emotional about the shooting, but I didn’t know that so many other students felt the same way I did. For almost the entire school to show up was very meaningful and empowering.”

Weaver and Brucia each shared some heartfelt words before the moment of silence, and also read the names of the 17 victims who lost their lives. Many teachers and students were overcome with emotions during the silence, including Weaver, who ended the memorial with a shaky thank you to all for attending.

“It was hard not to be emotional seeing the students’ response to the event,” Weaver said. “I’ve never witnessed such a respectful and emotional moment with that many students. I was so proud of Krishna for having the courage to speak in front of everyone. That’s a very difficult thing to do and she was amazing.”

The student government and high school administration are currently collaborating in an effort to plan a larger memorial event in April that will include the community as well.

“The more I can do, the more I can help others feel good,” Brucia said. “It’s a moral duty that I take very seriously. But I’m not done yet, I have things planned for the future, all in the pursuit of making a difference.”