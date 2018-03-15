Y to offer lifeguard training

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA branches will be offering lifeguard classes in April at the Robinson branch in Troy and in May at the Piqua branch. The classes will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays for three weeks from 5-10 p.m.

The cost is $150 for members and $200 for non-members.

“Right now is a great time to run classes before the summer,” said Leia Lander, aquatics director at the Robinson branch. “It helps supplies lifeguards for outdoor facilities as well as allow us to hire new guards since we will be losing some due to graduating seniors.”

Donn Shade, aquatics director at the Piqua branch said, “Working as a lifeguard teaches people time management skills, communication and leadership skills while building self-confidence. Many times lifeguarding is a person’s first job, so they are learning what it takes to be a successful employee, and it looks good on the resume.”

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the last day of the lifeguard class to register. Upon successful completion of the class, newly certified lifeguards will walk away with a YMCA lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification.

For more information, or to register for the lifeguard classes please contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Branch at (937) 773-9622, or Leia Lander at the Robinson Branch at (937) 440-9622.

The Miami County YMCA-Piqua branch is located at 223 West High St. in Piqua, and the Robinson branch is located at 3060 S. County Road 25-A in Troy.