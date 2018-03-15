Local offers ‘free sober taxi’ service Saturday

TROY — One Troy resident doesn’t want local St. Patrick’s Day revelers to push their luck and is offering free sober rides Saturday evening.

David Denoyer, 25, of Troy, is offering free rides to those who may have over-indulged in the St. Patrick’s Day celebration and will offer “David’s Free Sober Taxi” service from 7 p.m. Saturday evening through 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Denoyer offered the service last year, driving friends — and even a handful of strangers — home after last year’s holiday.

“When I came home after I finished college at (University of Cincinnati), people just also knew me as a designated driver because I was always one of those people that it mattered to me for people to get home safe,” he said.

Denoyer said sometimes finding a designated driver can be stressful, which is why he’s offering the service so people can enjoy themselves and be carefree as they celebrate.

Denoyer said he got the idea after reading alarming statistics involving alcohol and crashes and has enjoyed being a designated driver for various friends over the years.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the second largest holiday as far as people going out,” he said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol statistics, 430 people were killed in OVI-related crashes in 2016 — up from 365 fatalities in 2015.

Not a fan of crowded bars on holidays, Denoyer said he simply enjoys knowing people get to their destinations safely.

“I’m no stranger to being a designated driver for friends and family and I’m not a big bar person on holidays, so at the same time I can enjoy music, get people home safe and spend the day helping people out in Troy,” he said.

For green-clad carousers around the county, a simple text or phone call to David’s Free Sober Taxi will keep them safe without pressing their luck from receiving a different free ride — in the back of a police cruiser.

Last year, Denoyer took more than 40 groups of people home between 8 p.m and 3 a.m.

Denoyer said he knows there are ride-share services like Uber and Lyft that are a great alternative, but he also knows how some may feel ill at-ease getting into a stranger’s vehicle.

“When people go out and want to have a good time, the last thing they want to do is get in a stranger’s car. I have nothing against Uber or Lyft, I use their services when I can, but I’m a Troy local, born and raised here. The worst thing that could possibly happen in my car is to have Nickelback come up on shuffle on my iPod,” he said.

Denoyer plans on filling up his red Jeep Cherokee, which can fit four people per ride, as many times as he can throughout the night. Denoyer said he won’t necessarily turn down those in need when he’s busy, but he’ll just simply ask patrons to wait or he’ll refer them to ride-share applications like Uber and Lyft, which he knows will be active during the holiday.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I’m just curious to know the influx this year since I distribute fliers to local businesses and bars … and I hope I can keep up with it.”

To learn more about David’s St. Patrick’s Day Free Sober Taxi, visit his Facebook Page or text or call (937) 875-0390.

Melanie Yingst | Troy Daily News David Denoyer is offering a sober shuttle service out of goodwill on Saturday evening. It’s the second year Denoyer has helped St. Patrick’s Day patrons get home safely. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_davidDD-1.jpg Melanie Yingst | Troy Daily News David Denoyer is offering a sober shuttle service out of goodwill on Saturday evening. It’s the second year Denoyer has helped St. Patrick’s Day patrons get home safely.

Denoyer offers one-night shuttle service out of goodwill