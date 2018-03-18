Chamber series to feature Amanda Roberts and Friends

TROY — Hayner’s next Drawing Room Chamber concert will be Tuesday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. with Amanda Roberts and Friends. Amanda Roberts purchased her first hammered dulcimer nearly 18 years ago. She taught herself to play by studying Maggie Sansone books. She now performs regularly with a regional acoustic group called Sweet Betsy. As her love of the instrument grew she studied hammered dulcimer under Joshua Messick, Stephen Humphries and the innovative and award-winning Ted Yoder. In 2017, Roberts won first-prize in the Mid-East Regional Hammer Dulcimer Competition and with encouragement from fans and teachers alike, she entered the premier contest, the National Hammer Dulcimer Championship, held each September at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas. Roberts was the first-place winner and gained the title, 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Champion.

Roberts’s creative energies are definitely wrapped up with the hammer dulcimer, but she is also a collaborative pianist at the Wright State University School of Music. She performs with students and faculty and accompanies the Collegiate Chorale. She is the pianist for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus and teaches Music History at Dominion Academy. She also serves as music leader at the Christ Our Hope Anglican Church. Amanda is an active composer and arranger and is co-founder of COCOA (Composers of Ohio Cooperative Organization for Acoustic Music). Other members of this group are Suzanne Dickey on Celtic harp, Joel Thompson on cello and Mike McDermott on guitar.

Since 1998 this series has provided a rare opportunity to share the rich vocabulary of chamber music. It is presented on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. It is free to the public because of the generosity of the residents of Troy and sponsors. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.