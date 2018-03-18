Kelly to perform at Hayner on April 7

TROY — John Sullivan Kelly will perform April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

He was born in Dublin, Ireland, one of six boys in a family of gifted musicians. His father, T.C. Kelly was a composer, educator, soloist and recording artist. John was learning the violin at the age of four and was performing with his brothers by age nine. He attended the University of Music in Detmold, Germany, where he studied with Bruno Giuranna and the legendary Tibor Varga and he attended London’s Royal College of Music under Jaroslav Vanecek. He has performed throughout Europe and the United States in many festivals and concert halls, working with many of Europe’s leading classical artists.

In 1993, Kelly was appointed CEO of the nascent Irish Chamber Orchestra, and over the next twenty years he developed it into one of Ireland’s leading cultural ambassadors. In addition, he established a community-engagement program called, “Sing Out with Strings” whose mission it was to teach disadvantaged children to play music and to understand the structure of music which proved to radically change their educational experience.

Kelly has moved to the states and is a Miami County neighbor now. On April 7, participants will welcome this exceptional musician and innovator. He will be performing on violin some of his favorite Irish and classical pieces and telling some stories! Join us for an evening with this exceptional and inspiring man.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.