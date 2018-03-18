Troy resident releases first book

Staff report

TROY — Christy Shell, local leadership, career and life coach, has written a new book, “An Ordinary Girl’s Guide to Extraordinary: The practical magic of finding your awesomeness (no matter who you are).”

Christy Shell of Troy, a self-described ordinary girl turned author, coach, entrepreneur and dyslexic overachiever, has wrote her first book for people who want to explore future careers or design a successful life that has meaning, no matter how prosperous or humble their beginnings.

Based on Christy’s 20 years of experience and education, she believes this book is a map to finding an extraordinary life and career.

“First, discover your unique gifts and divine purpose, then figure out how to offer those courageously to the world,” Christy said.

Christy’s book is aimed at walking readers through the process with exercises and shares stories of others who have taken the journey from a ho-um or challenging life to an extraordinary one.

“An Ordinary Girl’s Guide to Extraordinary,” is available at three Troy locations including Jay and Mary’s Book Store, Merle Norman Cosmetics and 3 Weird Sisters, plus, on Amazon.com, in both ebook and print formats.

Two book signing events are planned: March 24 from 2-4 p.m. at Jay and Mary’s Book Store and April 14th from 1-3 p.m. at Merle Norman Cosmetics’ Troy location.

Shell, M.Ed., has been a facilitator of personal and professional development for more than 20 years as a certified executive, career, and life coach. Her office is in downtown Troy at 3 E. Water St. In addition to her work with career planning, Christy has worked with individuals and teams from Ford Motor Company, Proctor & Gamble, Crown Equipment Inc., Lexis-Nexis, Dayton International Airport, Veyance Technologies, Alcoa Engineering Inc., Convergys, Joint Township Regional Health System, the Cincinnati Police Department, and others.

For more information, visit zealcoach.com or contact Christy Shell at (419) 733-0252.