Fundraiser to benefit shelters

PIQUA — “Come Dance With Me,” featuring Frank Sings Frank from Virginia Beach, Va., is coming to Piqua as a fundraiser on Thursday, May 10 at the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom.

Mark Reedy, Spencer Peltier and friends of The Western Ohio Thrivent Financial Community will present the fundraiser, which will benefit the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, the Darke County Shelter from Violence and the New Choices Shelter of Shelby County.

Seat reservations can be made by calling 778-1353, or stopping by 429 N. Main St., Piqua, or by seeing a board member of the three recipient organizations, and at Buecker, Davis, Gunter Law Firm, 306 W. High St., Piqua, or Hallmark 430 N. Main St, Piqua.

“We are looking forward to an exciting evening of dinner, entertainment and dancing to the sounds of ‘Frank Sings Frank’ from Virginia Beach, Virginia,” Reedy said.

Frank, the performer, has memorized hundreds of Frank Sinatra songs, as well as many other artists. Frank performs a Frank Sinatra tribute act, where he will immediately mingle with the crowd, and perhaps choose a partner or two to dance with.

Tickets are $35 for the dinner and performance of “Frank Sings Frank” also known as “Mom’s Night Out (With You)!” and it will take place beginning with (a cash bar) fellowship at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and the entertainment begins at 7 p.m.

This is a semi-formal event.

“Once again, we look forward to giving back to our communities, specifically shelters in our three-county area, this time. We have been blessed by helping the Bethany Center, the Salvation Army and honoring first responders in the first year of our Western Ohio community,” Peltier said.