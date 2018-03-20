Saturday fire ‘intentionally set’

PIQUA — A fire that engulfed a vacant house on the 200 block of East Main Street early Saturday morning is now believed to be the result of arson.

After a weekend-long investigation, the Piqua Fire Department determined that the fire was incendiary, which Assistant Fire Chief Lee Adams of the Piqua Fire Department explained meant they believed it was deliberate.

“We believe it was intentionally set,” Adams said.

The Piqua Fire Department is working with the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee to offer a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information on the suspected arson. For those with possible information, the Piqua Fire Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2013.

The Piqua Fire Department responded to the house fire on East Main Street early Saturday at approximately 2:50 a.m. after it was reported to the Miami County Dispatch Center. Police and fire personnel found the house consumed by flames. Two fire engines and a medic from the Piqua Fire Department responded to the scene and began working to extinguish the blaze.

The two-story brick house was believed to have been abandoned for at least a year, according to the Piqua Fire Department. There were no reports of injuries or of anyone being inside the house during the fire.

The loss of property was estimated at $55,000.

The Piqua Fire Department also received assistance from Covington Fire and Rescue, along with the Fletcher Fire Department.

East Main Street blaze engulfed vacant house

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

