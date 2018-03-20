Board takes action on Morgan firing

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections met in executive session Monday evening before taking action in regard to the lawsuit filed by board’s former deputy director Eric Morgan.

The board rescinded its previous action on Jan. 24, 2017, that terminated Morgan’s employment with the board. They then took action to fire Morgan effective Monday.

Reimbursement of compensation to Morgan for that time period was not discussed, according to Director Bev Kendall of the board of elections.

Morgan filed a lawsuit in Miami County Common Pleas Court seeking financial compensation and to have his position restored.

The civil suit was filed in January against the Miami County Board of Elections and former Democratic board member Dean Tamplin.

Morgan is a Democrat and was employed with the office from March 26, 2013, until he was terminated by the board by a 3-0 vote on Jan. 24, 2017, after he refused to resign.

Morgan’s suit claims the board violated Ohio’s Open Meetings Act and alleges defamation against him. He is seeking compensation for damages in excess of $25,000 against the board.

In other news:

Also during their meeting, the board approved a contract to the West Milton Rotary for the delivery and set-up of the board’s voting machines for the May primary election. The cost of the contract is approximately $5,610.

“The rotary was the only bid we had,” Kendall said.

The board also increased pay for voting location managers (VLM) and deputy VLMs, but the board is still seeing a minor cost-savings in pollworker pay due to the consolidation of voting precincts into voting centers.

“We increased the pay for the VLMs and the deputy VLMs,” Kendall said.

VLMs will receive an additional $10 per precinct at their voting center, and deputy VLMs will receive an additional $5 per precinct at their voting center.

The total budget for pollworker pay is $46,050 for the May primary election. For comparison, the board’s budget for pollworker pay for the 2016 election was approximately $46,724.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

