Township OKs siren maintenance

MONROE TWP. — The Monroe Township Trustees agreed to an outdoor warning siren annual preventative maintenance inspection agreement at the March 19 board meeting through Federal Field Services of Wauseon, Ohio.

The cost for the three sirens’ maintenance agreement is same as last year’s, $1,350.

The board also approved annual treatment for insect and disease control service by Trugreen Commercial at the Michaels Road Facility totaling a two-time treatment cost of $468.74.

In other business, the board agreed to approve registration fees at the Ohio Cemetery Association Field Day in Piqua for township staff and trustees wishing to attend this event on April 5 in Piqua; approval of the township’s 2018 permanent appropriations totaling $2,283,977.58; and payment of this week’s township bills equaling $29,668.69.

In communications, it was noted the next Monroe Township Water and Sewer District monthly meeting open to the public is 6 p.m. Monday, April 9, in the township meeting room; an update provided to the board on the new Tipp Monroe Seniors Center progress; and upcoming Miami County Planning and Zoning Commissions hearings in March on a zoning change for 18 acres of bare ground on Monroe Concord Road.

The next township trustees meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, April 2, in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.