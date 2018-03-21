Posted on by

State FFA officer visits Miami East


Provided photo Milan Pozderac, Ohio FFA state vice president at large, helped Agricultural, Food, and Natural Resources students at Miami East High School learn about the importance of taking risks in life while playing a game of “Let’s Make A Deal.”

Provided photo Milan Pozderac, Ohio FFA state vice president at large, helped Agricultural, Food, and Natural Resources students at Miami East High School learn about the importance of taking risks in life while playing a game of “Let’s Make A Deal.”


PIQUA — Ohio FFA State Vice President at Large Milan Pozderac recently came to visit the members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Pozderac spent the day in the two Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources classes sharing with them about how to thrive in the FFA organization by finding ways to follow their passion in life and taking risks regardless of the risk of failure.

Pozderac is a graduate of Fredericktown High School and is currently a freshman at The Ohio State University majoring in Agricultural Education. As an Ohio FFA officer, his duties require him to travel throughout the state conducting chapter visits, presenting speeches on behalf of Ohio’s FFA members, and facilitating conferences and conventions.

The FFA members at Miami East greatly appreciated that Pozderac could take time out of his busy schedule to come and visit with them.

Provided photo Milan Pozderac, Ohio FFA state vice president at large, helped Agricultural, Food, and Natural Resources students at Miami East High School learn about the importance of taking risks in life while playing a game of “Let’s Make A Deal.”
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Milan-Pozderac.jpgProvided photo Milan Pozderac, Ohio FFA state vice president at large, helped Agricultural, Food, and Natural Resources students at Miami East High School learn about the importance of taking risks in life while playing a game of “Let’s Make A Deal.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU