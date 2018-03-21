State FFA officer visits Miami East

PIQUA — Ohio FFA State Vice President at Large Milan Pozderac recently came to visit the members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Pozderac spent the day in the two Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources classes sharing with them about how to thrive in the FFA organization by finding ways to follow their passion in life and taking risks regardless of the risk of failure.

Pozderac is a graduate of Fredericktown High School and is currently a freshman at The Ohio State University majoring in Agricultural Education. As an Ohio FFA officer, his duties require him to travel throughout the state conducting chapter visits, presenting speeches on behalf of Ohio’s FFA members, and facilitating conferences and conventions.

The FFA members at Miami East greatly appreciated that Pozderac could take time out of his busy schedule to come and visit with them.