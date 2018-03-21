Weather causes slide-offs, crashes

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com

MIAMI COUNTY — Following several inches of snow that fell on the area on the first day or spring, crashes and slide-offs were reported up and down the highway overnight Tuesday.

Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Joseph Gebhart reported 30 slide-offs and seven accidents on Interstate 75 that continued into Wednesday morning. He said the incidents, which kept all of his units out on calls well into Wednesday, mostly were caused by drivers going too fast in the weather, including a lot of trucks, Jeeps and SUVs.

“They are just going too fast,” he said,

“The only nice thing with the snow, they are sliding off without damage,” Gebhart said.

He said many of the incidents spanned from Troy to north of Sidney on I-75.

Of the seven accidents, Gebhart said only one had an injury reported and the person was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, another round of rain and snow mix is possible for Saturday day into the evening. A 50-60 percent chance of precipitation is in the forecast.