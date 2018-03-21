Wound Care Center earns national award

TROY — The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a national award for clinical and operational excellence.

The 2017 Robert A. Warriner III Center of Excellence Award was presented by Healogics, the world’s largest wound care management company.

The award recognizes outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in 30 median days.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC opened in 2015 to take a leading role in battling a growing health care crisis. Chronic wounds affect approximately 6.7 million people in the United States, and the number is expected to increase by 2 percent annually over the next decade. The center has treated nearly 900 patients since opening.

The Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The rising incidence of chronic wounds can be correlated to obesity, vascular disease, an aging population, and radiation treatment side-effects which are often underlying causes. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of an affected limb.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer wound care services locally,” said Becky Rice, UVMC president. “Since the opening of the center, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

“The Wound Care Center has been good for our community and saves our patients a drive to a larger provider,” said Dr. Namchi Le, M.D., medical director of the Wound Care Center. “I am truly proud to be a part of a strong team that is very dedicated to our community by providing quality wound care.”

“We follow treatment protocols specifically established for each type of wound. We utilize leading approaches to wound healing and remain current in new scientific advances in wound care,” said Gena Cornett, BSN, MBA, program director of the Wound Care Center. “Our treatment practices and protocols are designed to reintroduce the body’s innate ability to heal.”

“Our center uses an interdisciplinary model of care” said Cornett. “This includes infectious-disease management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, laboratory evaluation, nutritional management, pain management, diabetic education, radiology testing, and debridement to address total patient health.”

The Wound Care Center is made up of a team of professionals including physicians with advanced training in wound management and hyperbaric oxygen therapy; nursing staff trained in the care of chronic wounds; technicians who perform non-invasive studies and various therapies; and experienced staff to assist with appointments, medical records, and health insurance processing.

The services are designed to complement a primary physician’s care. Patients are frequently referred by their primary care physician, and the program operates by appointment. Based on an extensive evaluation, a customized treatment plan is developed to optimize the therapies best suited to address the patient’s needs. Care is usually administered on an outpatient basis.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC is located in the UVMC Physician Office Building adjacent to the hospital at 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call (937) 440-7888.

Provided photo Wound care nurse Stormy Ball, R.N., and surgeon Stewart Lowry, M.D., interact with a patient at the Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Upper Valley Medical Center.