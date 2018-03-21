Police arrest, jail wrong woman

TROY (WDTN) — Police arrested a young mother in front of her four young children Saturday morning only to realize later they had the wrong person.

Chelsea McCormick says she is still reeling from the last 48 hours. She spent seven of them behind bars after police arrested her by mistake. McCormick and her fiancé are now trying to make sense as to how this could have happened.

“It freaked my kids out,” McCormick said. “It freaked me out.”

Chelsea McCormick described watching her 2-year-old daughter run after her when she was placed in handcuffs.

“They were just crying,” McCormick said. “They were just crying.”

“They were just asking where mom was at,” Chelsea’s fiancé Chris Hanson said. “Asking why there were police officers here taking their mom away and it was an answer I didn’t have for them.”

Troy Police placed her under arrest Saturday morning on her front porch, in front of her children, ages 1 to 6. Officers told her she had a warrant out for her arrest for drug charges. Before she was arrested, they confirmed the arrest warrant with the court who told the officers they had the right person, so McCormick was booked in the Miami County Jail.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Joe Long, the error is believed to have originated in Montgomery County where the warrant was issued. Long said officers double-check information to make sure the warrant is “good and active,” and most errors of this nature occur with siblings or family members who give false information. Long said the “real” Chelsea McCormick is believed to be in Indiana.

“I was very nervous,” McCormick said. “But one of the (correctional officers) let me call home.”

She called Hanson and he then called their attorney who called the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The courts then alerted the Troy Police Department that they had the wrong person.

McCormick was released after spending seven hours behind bars.

“They definitely made a huge mistake,” McCormick said. “I just hope this doesn’t happen to someone else. It just made me feel very sureal.”

“The warrant had been confirmed by Montgomery County, she was arrested by Troy Police Department officers, and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail,” the Troy Police Department said in a statement released late Monday. “At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were informed the warrant may have been issued on the wrong person. Officers then contacted Montgomery County again, which led to taking steps to have her released from jail.”

Police are still looking for the other Chelsea McCormick who remains wanted on drug charges.