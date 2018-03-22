Lions host Fort Rowdy chair

TROY — The Troy Lions Club learned about the Fort Rowdy Gathering at their recent meeting.

Annette Miller, chair of the annual event, spoke on the Labor Day weekend activities held in Covington. She said that in addition to food and crafts, there is a pre-1840’s encampment, complete with free live entertainment such as a hawk and knife throw, bow shoot, spear throw, lizard pull, flint and steel, cooking contest, and rolling pin and skillet toss along with many games and contests for the children.

Miller also gave a short history of the fort and possible reasons for its unusual name.

The Troy Lions Club, which is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to vision health. The club helps income-eligible individuals obtain eye exams and glasses. The club also performs pre-school vision screenings. In addition, the Troy Lions Club provides a hearing aid recycling program, scholarships and supports many community programs.

For more information visit our website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH, our Facebook page, or call 335-7345.