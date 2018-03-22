Juvenile facing charges for threats

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City middle school student is facing misdemeanor charges after making threatening comments towards staff members.

According to a statement from Superintendent Gretta Kumpf, a student made written comments threatening to harm two adults within the building.

Another written message from the student mentioned an intent to cause destruction to the building. None of the written threats mentioned any students by name.

The threats, which were found in a classroom, were immediately turned over to administrators and a suspect was identified. The juvenile suspect was summoned to the office and subsequently admitted to writing the threats, according to the Tipp City Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

The student now faces three misdemeanor charges including aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct. According to the police department, the student is not an immediate threat to students, staff, or the community.

“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority for Tipp City Schools,” Kumpf said in a statement. “The district emphasizes the police are confident there is no additional threat of harm from this incident. The student will remain out of school during the investigation.”